Yolanda Hadid Gushes About Granddaughter Khai: ‘She’s Our Greatest Blessing’

Yolanda Hadid is opening up about just how much her 2-year-old granddaughter means to her, and her emotional recount is extremely touching.

Khai, who Gigi Hadid shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, is a shining light in the Hadid family, according to Yolanda. In a recent interview with ET, she said, “[Khai is] just the joy of my life and actually the whole family. She’s an incredible little human.”

The first-time grandma went on to explain, “I thought that my three children [Gigi, 27, Bella, 26, and Anwar, 23] took my whole heart. I never imagined I could love something that big, and now I have Khai and it’s just this [second] heart growing on the side of it that is so beautifully strong and passionate. It’s just incredible.”

The Dutch model talked about her new role as “oma” (Dutch for “grandmother”) calling it “the most incredible time of life.” She went on to say, “I’m 58, [and] I think, ‘Thank God we had this baby now; she’s our greatest blessing.’ And I’m just so joyful every day if I get to see her. It’s incredible.”

Both Khai’s parents and extended family are fiercely protective of her, never sharing photos of her face in the rare glimpses they do give of life with the beloved toddler. Gigi has even gone as far as publicly pleading with paparazzi to respect her wishes and avoid photographing her daughter — she’s a passionate mama who is not messing around when it comes to her baby girl.