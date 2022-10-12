The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Has a Fun New Addition This Year

Thanksgiving can’t begin until you’ve gotten cozy on the couch with freshly brewed coffee, sweet cinnamon rolls, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV. With its marching bands, larger-than-life balloons, and celebrity appearances, it’s pure magic! This parade started almost 100 years ago and now boasts an audience of more than 3.5 million people in person in New York City and more than 50 million people at home. This Turkey Day, families are in for a special treat because a brand-new balloon was announced today — and it’s someone we all know and love!

Today, BBC Studios and Macy’s announced that a Bluey balloon is coming to the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, 2022!

The star of the beloved, Emmy-winning series, which is streaming on Disney+ and airing on Disney Junior and Disney Channel in the U.S., will join an iconic lineup of character balloons to the delights of kids and parents alike. These include characters from Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Pokemon, The Smurfs, and so many more.

The Bluey balloon was created by Macy’s Parade Studio’s team of artists and measures 51-feet long (or as long as 9 bicycles), 37-feet wide (or as wide as 7 taxi cabs) and 52-feet tall (or as tall as a four-story building). Approximately 50 gallons of blue paint was hand painted by the team to bring Bluey to larger-than-life form.

“As one of the most popular characters in children’s entertainment today, we could not be more excited to welcome Bluey, all the way from Australia, to the 96th Macy’s Parade line-up,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, in a press release. “Millions of families will be thrilled to see Bluey celebrate her first New York Thanksgiving as she soars above the streets of Manhattan on Parade Day.”

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy®-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is an Australian kids' show about the Blue Heeler family, made up of Dad, Mum, Bluey, and her little sister Bingo. They play fun games like Keepy Uppy with a balloon, and share plenty of heartwarming lessons along the way. But its the all-too-relatable moments and funny quips that make kids and parents alike play Bluey on repeat. My kids know this is the one show that can ask for just one more episode, please before bed, and I'll always say yes.

“Being part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a true highlight for Bluey,” said Rebecca Glashow, Chief Executive Officer, Global Distribution, BBC Studios, in a press release. “This iconic event has long been an important part of the holiday season for kids and families across the U.S. We couldn’t be more excited that Bluey will be there to join this year’s celebration in New York City.”

Bluey was Disney Junior’s number 1 series for kids 2-5 in 2021 and the first half of 2022. Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+ and will air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel beginning Monday, Nov. 7, with more new episodes on the way.

Want more Bluey? Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will debut Nov. 19 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, then tours cities across the U.S. The stage show is a new theatrical adaption of the series featuring brilliantly created puppets, an original story by Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush.

Wackadoo! We are more excited than ever to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year!

