Drake Celebrating His Son’s Birthday is Giving Major Proud Papa Vibes

Proud papa or proud papi? Drake celebrated his son’s 5th birthday with a superhero-themed birthday party and a sweet Instagram post, and it’s even more wholesome than it sounds.

Captioning the carousel “Happy 5th to my twin” with fingers-crossed and sparkling heart emojis, the actor-turned-rapper shared several photos of Adonis’s arcade party, which looked like every kid’s dream birthday celebration.

One photo shows the little boy looking excited behind the wheel of a car racing simulation game, dressed in a relaxed reptilian t-shirt and baggy black sweatpants. Another shot captured Adonis showing off his basketball skills, shooting a ball into a hoop game while wearing a superhero cape and an expression of concentration.

Drake and his son are seen in another photo looking at each other while Adonis straddles a play motorcycle, and their side profiles are undoubtedly similar — especially with their matching braided hairstyles.

Two additional photos show Adonis getting Spiderman’s autograph — What a birthday wish come true! — and flashing the signature Spidey hand signal while mom Sophie Brussaux smiles with her arm around the little boy. We love a wholesome, friendly co-parenting moment!

Famous friends flocked to the comments to wish Drake's mini-me a happy birthday as well, with DJ Khalid writing "Young king !!!! Happy bday !!!!," Nicki Minaj virtually screaming "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTE BOY!!!!!!!," Chance the Rapper commenting "Happy Birthday to the lil man," and Lala Anothony writing "Happy bday Adonis," among many, many more sweet wishes for the musician's young son.

Drake shocked the world by revealing he had a child in his 2018 song “March 14,” in which he raps “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world / I was hiding the world from my kid / The kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time / S—t, we only met two times, two times.”

Since dropping the bombshell of Adonis’s existence four years ago, the Canadian-born icon semi-frequently shares glimpses of his life with the little boy, and we simply can’t get enough of the proud Champaign Papi.

