Kaavia James Proves She Has a Future in Motivational Speaking In Gabrielle Union-Wade’s Adorable New Video

Alyssa K. Davis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16:(L-R) Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the World Premiere of "Cheaper By the Dozen" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade at the premiere of 'Cheaper By the Dozen' in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney.

Everybody’s favorite Shady Baby is getting motivational on Instagram.

In a wholesome, exceedingly adorable Reel shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade, Kaavia James is casually dressed in Snoopy pajamas while practicing a potential future career in motivational speaking. She knocks it out of the park, saying in her cute little kid voice, “Thank you for talking with us, and I’ll be great, and you’ll be great. Thank you.”

The nearly 4-year-old looks quite satisfied with her uplifting video message, which her mother captioned, “Let’s all be great together! Yes, I did just get back from a wellness retreat, why do you ask? #MentalHealthAwareness.”

Hyping up her natural motivational skills, people took to the comments to write, “Taking this energy with us all the time,” “What Kaav said. Thank you,” “Yes we will Kaavia,” “Thank You Great Kaav,” and more of the same funny and sweet messages.

Union-Wade and Dywane Wade‘s daughter has been an internet sensation since her first few months of life, widely loved for her hilarious habit of trolling her mom and making unimpressed facial expressions. She’s brutally honest in the way we all wish we could be, and it’s honestly hysterical. Have you seen the memes? Truly priceless.

Union-Wade commented on Kaavia’s endearingly uproarious personality during an interview with Ellen Degeneres, saying, “She’s pure comedy, but absolutely dead serious. She’s just stone-faced. She’s unbothered and unimpressed at all times.”

We can’t wait for Kaavia’s next gospel shared with the masses — she’s already beat us at living our best lives, and she isn’t even five yet.

