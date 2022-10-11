Natalia & Vanessa Bryant Look Like Sorority Sisters In a Cute Parents Weekend Selfie

Either Vanessa Bryant is aging backward or Natalia Bryant is looking more like her mother as she continues to grow up — probably the latter, but all we know for sure is that this mother-daughter duo looks more like sorority sisters in a cute new selfie shared by Vanessa.

Supporting her eldest daughter during her first Parents Weekend at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, the mom of four posted a sweet snap of her and Natalia in full school-spirit mode. Natalia is smiling for the camera, looking fresh-faced and buoyant with a sparkle in her eye, and Vanessa is channeling major big sis vibes while looking sporty and gorgeous in a backward baseball cap and soft glam makeup.

The supportive mom captioned the shot, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend” with a heart and peace sign emoji. Comments on the post are limited, but Vanessa received her usual heartwarming wave of support from close friends including Ciara and Khloé Kardashian.

Vanessa also shared a behind-the-scenes Reel of the girls’ weekend of fun, which featured lots of dancing and singing with Natalia’s college friends and their moms.

Natalia began her freshman year at USC this August, having been accepted in March. Vanessa gushed about how proud she is of her daughter in a celebratory post, writing “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it.”

She continued, "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!" We may be leaking a few happy tears as well at the Bryants' sweet family bond that transcends life itself.

