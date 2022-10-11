John Legend’s Son Miles Enjoyed ‘Daddy & Me’ Time at His First NFL Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s 4-year-old son Miles enjoyed his first NFL game this past Sunday, and his mega-successful musician father shared their adorable “Daddy & Me” outing on Instagram.

In a carousel captioned “Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!,” John and Miles are seen cheesing it up for a sweet selfie in their seats at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. Miles’s little boy smile is positively precious, and he looks just like his dad with his raised eyebrow expression.

Another snap shows the two Legends on the football field, Miles hugging John and smiling while looking distractedly in the distance — lots of very cool and exciting things to capture a 4-year-old boy’s attention at an NFL game, after all.

The final photo of the little Legend shows him enthusiastically walking along in a new LA Rams hat that’s slightly too big for him, making the sight all the more endearing. We also get a full view of his Gucci windbreaker, showing off what a fashion king the kid already is.

The proud papa frequently shares sweet and funny moments with his kids on Instagram, and we love seeing them every single time. In addition to Miles, Legend and Teigen also share 6-year-old Luna, and they currently have a rainbow baby on the way after losing their third child, Jack, in a tragic pregnancy loss that took place just over two years ago.

Teigen told People that Luna and Miles have "been really very excited" ever since learning their fourth sibling is on the way, who is expected to arrive in early 2023.

