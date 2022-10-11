Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media.

Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.

A recent vlog shows Kanye West supporting his daughter, North, at her basketball game. Kim Kardashian reportedly looked less than thrilled. https://t.co/mF6CBWDuNC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 10, 2022

Kim is allegedly footing the bill for the increased protective measures, which are being taken to prevent strangers from showing up at the school and potentially harming the Kardashian-West children and their schoolmates, now that their location has been made public information.

Kim shares four children with West: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. During the rapper’s most recent social media tear, he’s been lamenting over the fact that Kim doesn’t want their children to attend his newly opened Donda Academy full-time. The business mogul has maintained that she prefers their children to attend their current school for their daily education, and is fine with them attending West’s “school” for extracurricular activities.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly unimpressed with Kanye West's latest fashion choices and believe it's all for 'attention.' https://t.co/YiuhuHvPoQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 4, 2022

A recent Rolling Stone article detailed West’s odd new venture, sharing that the curriculum includes “full school worship; core classes of language arts, math, and science; lunch and recess; and enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir, and Parkour.” Donda Academy notably has yet to be accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

During a time when school shootings occur in the United States at an unbelievable, tragic, and completely avoidable rate, Kim and her children’s school leadership are entirely valid in their safety concerns. Not to mention that West recently made a lot of people angry with his “White Lives Matter” fashion statement and subsequent drama with his industry peers. Related story Ye’s New Vlog Footage Shows Just How Awkward He is at Co-Parenting With Kim

If West could put his kids first rather than his own self-serving wishes, perhaps he would realize just how much danger he’s putting his own babies and all of their classmates in by sharing sensitive information as leverage for his egocentric cause.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

