Brooke Shields Reflects on How Motherhood Has Positively Shifted Her Perspective on Beauty & Body Image

Alyssa K. Davis
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Brooke Shields attends the opening night of "Medea" at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Brooke Shields at the opening night of 'Medea' at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.

Brooke Shields‘ career has always placed beauty and body image at the forefront of her mind, but it wasn’t until she became a mother that she felt positively about her own beauty and body, or even beauty and body image in the abstract.

During an interview with SheKnows, Shields explained how her Gen Z daughters have expanded her perspective on beauty, saying, “It’s very interesting because I have one daughter who is constantly putting contour on … And my other daughter doesn’t really like to wear that much makeup. [Putting makeup on] used to be a chore for me — I never wore makeup if I didn’t have to; to me, that was a job.”

The actress and model-turned-wellness brand founder continued, “I said [to my daughter], ‘You know, you don’t need makeup.’ [She told me], ‘Mom, [it] just makes me feel good.’ That never occurred to me as a child. I’m seeing this younger generation appreciate [beauty] differently and owning the fact that they’re not trying to look [like a] different person; they’re trying to feel better [about who they already are].”

Shields shared that she also had a profound perspective shift on her own body image once she became pregnant: “I was never skinny [in the modeling world]. I was always told I was too big. When I got pregnant, and I had to feed this baby, and I had to be bigger, I finally started reveling in the fact that I had this body that was going to carry this thing.”

She continued, “The first time I stepped outside of myself, and didn’t compare myself to other people — because when you’re in your mind, [in the modeling] industry, it’s all about comparison … Everything’s about what you’re not. It’s rarely [about] the way you [actually] are. [Pregnancy] was the first time that I actually [loved] all of my body, and then appreciated my face … And I think I always thought that beauty was an indulgence instead of a valued part of your existence.”

What a profound conclusion: Beauty is not “an indulgence,” but “a valued part of your existence.” Join us in adding that statement to our daily mantra list, because wow … we have chills.

