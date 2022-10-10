Queen Latifah’s Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time.

Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a white baseball cap — see the photos HERE.

The rap icon and actress shares the toddler with her partner, Eboni Nichols, who is a former Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader and choreographer. Their relationship was confirmed just a few years ago, but the two women reportedly met on Dancing With the Stars in 2009 and became romantically involved in 2013.

Rebel’s arrival was confirmed in 2019, and at the 2021 BET Awards, Latifah herself seemed to confirm both her relationship with Nichols and the addition of their son to their family. During her acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award, Latifah closed with “Happy Pride” before saying, “Eboni, my love; Rebel, my love” while raising a hand to her heart.

While we wholeheartedly respect Queen Latifah’s wishes to keep her personal life private, we’d love to see more cute glimpses of her life as a mom. Perhaps as Rebel grows older, the entertainment mogul and her partner will feel more comfortable sharing their son with the world.