Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Proves He’s Dad of the Year By Choosing His Daughters Over Other Tempting Opportunities

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson apparently has quite a few people trying to convince him to be the next celebrity to undertake a United States presidential run, but the Hollywood icon has fatherhood firmly at the forefront of his priorities.

Johnson has three daughters: 21-year-old Simone, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as 6-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian.

Birthday girl Cynthia Nixon isn't the only celeb who's launched a political campaign. https://t.co/YZT8bmWgby — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 9, 2021

The Black Adam star explained on CBS Sunday Morning yesterday, “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy.” Johnson went on to share, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up. At this critical time in [my youngest daughters’ lives], that’s what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters.”

The WWE personality-turned-mega-successful actor solidified his stance further in a conversation with ET today, during which he said, “I have been asked from very influential people on both sides of the aisle for me to run, ’cause I think, according to them, maybe I have a little bit of an ability to possibly bring people together. But the most important role for me is fatherhood and daddy to these little girls.”

Johnson explained just how important his duty as a dad is, sharing, “I’ve worked so hard over the years to get to this point… We’re enjoying life. I got every drop-off, every pickup, bedtime routine, and the life that I want for them and the stability that I want for them that I frankly never had when I was a little boy… I’m a patriot, I love our country and everybody in it. [But] right now, it’s those little girls.”

While Johnson won’t be our third TV star-turned-president, he will continue to be a fantastic dad to his daughters and a shining example for other girl dads out there. Related story Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

Before you go, check out these celebrity fathers who are proud to be “girl dads.”