Travis Barker Gushes About His ‘Amazing Son’ Landon

In honor of his son’s last year as a teen, Travis Barker took to Instagram to wish 19-year-old Landon the happiest of birthdays.

The Blink 182 drummer shared a carousel of recent and throwback photos of himself and Landon, the first of which is a snap from the birthday boy’s black tie-themed party. The elder Barker looks dapper in a conservative tuxedo that’s less eclectic than his usual ensembles, but stylish nonetheless. The Birthday Barker, on the other hand, wore a glittering 3-piece black tux with shining black dress shoes, which looked very punk-glam with his messy mane of black locks.

The second photo Travis shared is a selfie of himself and Landon, likely taken around a decade ago. Travis looks like he hasn’t aged a day, but his son looks boyish with a buzzcut and a baby face. The following photo is a silly snap of Landon, a year or two younger than the previous shot, this time with his hair dyed Nickelodeon slime-green and sticking out in spikes around his head.

The final photo is a recent selfie of the two Barker men at Disneyland, riding a carousel in coordinating black outfits. Travis lovingly captioned the photo dump “Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for.” The dad of six, counting Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids, continued, “So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!!”

Stepmom Kourtney also shared a sweet post for her new stepson’s birthday, writing “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker, I love you forever and always!” alongside a carousel of family moments between herself, Travis, Landon, and Penelope and Reign Disick.

The newly married Barkers are a blended family of 8: Travis's stepdaughter, Atiana, 23, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kourtney's son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, all of whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

