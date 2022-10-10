Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares a Super Rare Glimpse Into What Unexpected Activity Her Baby Daughter Isabella Adores

It’s always so magical and interesting to see what our kids gravitate toward when they’re just babies and newborns. It could be a toy, a show, or in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s daughter Isabella’s case: a super adorable activity.

On October 6, Huntington-Whiteley shared a glimpse into what her daughter Isabella James adores right now, and it’s honestly so darn cute. She posted the video with the simple caption explaining it all: “Bird watching 🐦.”

In the adorable video, we see Isabella nearly standing up (!!) as she pounds against the glass and metal door. She sees multiple birds in their backyard, and her eyes are set on them. We don’t know if she wants to merely watch them, play with them, or rule them as their leader: but in any case, we love the super-sweet video of Isabella interacting with nature.

But seriously, when did she get so big?! It feels like yesterday we saw Huntington-Whiteley’s post about welcoming her daughter back in February.

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham have been together since 2010, getting engaged back in early 2016. They have two children together: Jack Oscar, 4, and Isabella James, who was born on Feb. 2, 2022.

In a rare interview, Huntington-Whiteley previously told Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. "I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."

