Brittany Mahomes Revealed The Vibrant Accessory Her Daughter Sterling Can’t Live Without — & It Shows She’s a Future Fashionista

We all know that Brittany Mahomes is as stylish as they come (we’re still not over the red and black ensemble she wore to surprise her husband Patrick Mahomes!) But it seems their daughter Sterling is not only taking after Brittany’s sass, but her style as well. Even before she hits her second birthday, Sterling is all about the accessories.

On Oct 8, Brittany uploaded two photos side-by-side on her Instagram story with the caption, “Lovessss her rain boots.”

Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram story.

In the main photo, we see an adorable Sterling looking at her mom in a pink, Halloween-themed t-shirt of a black cat atop a pumpkin saying “Wicked Cute.” And of course, her hot pink rain boots are there on her feet. In the small photo on the left, we see Sterling (and her adorable little curls) looking through a window. She’s wearing a little white dress with golden stars, along with those super-cute vibrant boots.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii (a place they’ve said multiple times means a lot to them.) They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and are expecting a baby boy soon!

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called Sterling her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. She said on her Instagram, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”