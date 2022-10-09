Vanessa Bryant’s Video of Her & Her Daughter Natalia Dancing & Singing Together Proves They’re the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo 

Taking your kids off to college is a special time; you’re full of pride and pain. You’re so proud of your little one for jetting off to college, but you can’t help but cry over the fact that they’re an adult and on their own now. We all remember the tearful goodbye Vanessa Bryant had with her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant when she went off to USC. However, the two are reunited at USC, and it must feel so good!

On Oct 8, Vanessa uploaded a compilation video of her time at USC with her daughter, and it looks like they had the time of their lives. Vanessa uploaded the video with the caption, “USC Parents Weekend with my baby @nataliabryant ✌️❤️.”

In the video, we start with an adorable side-by-side snapshot of the two, followed by a video of them cheering when confetti gets blasted at them and the crowd. Everyone is dancing and cheering together, looking like they’re having so much fun!

Next, we get a video of everyone singing together, with Vanessa and Natalia laughing together while they’re singing, and then a quick video selfie of the two gorgeous gals. We end the video with them dancing together at another event, followed by a sweet pic of the two smiling together. Our hearts just melted.

The model started USC to pursue her film degree back in 2021, rooming with Euphoria star Storm Reid, and as she told Entertainment Tonight, she's having the time of her life at college. "I'm loving everything. I feel like this whole year flew by so fast. It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything, so I'm so happy to be with everybody that I like. I've just loved everyone that I've met."

Natalia, 19, is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant. They also have beautiful daughters named Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away together on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash.

