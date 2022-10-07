Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Reportedly Think Having 2 Kids Is ‘a Lot of Work’ & We Understand the Struggle!

When it comes to raising 2-year-old Willa and a baby girl born in July 2022, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly finding it pretty challenging. The two recently looked glamorous as ever at the Toronto International Film Festival in September to promote Jonas’ film Devotion and looked effortlessly chic sitting front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 23 show during Paris Fashion Week, but at home, they are putting in the work like every other parent.

“They’re doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple on Wednesday.

This is so relatable. Having another baby is awesome, but it is very different bringing a second (or third or fourth) home from the hospital than it is bringing your first. Sure, you kinda know what you’re doing this time, but instead of sleeping when the baby sleeps, you’re know taking care of a toddler when the baby sleeps — and when the baby cries, too, TBH.

The source also said the Game of Thrones star is a “very hands-on” mother, and the couple “really have become these amazing parents.”

“They’re trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight,” the insider told Us Weekly.

"They're happy as a couple and have only gotten stronger since having children," the source told Us Weekly. "They're really in a healthy space. They're still very much in love."

And Willa has also been enjoying having a baby sibling. Another source told Us Weekly, “Willa loves being a big sister and having a sibling to play with.”

It’s great seeing Willa embracing the baby, as this was something Turner was worried about when she was pregnant. She told Elle in May, “She is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time – she’s claiming her territory.”

In the same interview, Turner talked about motherhood. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told Elle. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The couple is very focused on privacy, and still have not released the baby’s name. But naturally, friends and family know, per Us Weekly.

“They’ll announce their second daughter’s name once they’re ready and feel comfortable sharing,” a source told the outlet. “It isn’t a secret to family and close friends.”

It’s challenging to take care of two kids, but it’ll be so worth it watching your kids grow up together. Especially when you start getting some more sleep!

