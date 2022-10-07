It’s Official: Stormi is the ‘Coolest in the Family’ in Cute New TikTok With Kylie & Kris Jenner

The debate has been settled — we finally know the coolest person in the Kardashian family. (We will be taking no questions at this time.) The matriarch of reality TV’s royal family has confirmed it: 4-year-old Stormi takes the cake! At least, according to the cutest new TikTok Stormi is in, along with her mom Kylie Jenner and her grandma, Kris.

“Pov being the coolest in the family,” the Kylie Cosmetics star captioned a new TikTok posted yesterday. The video shows Stormi wearing a simple black tank top with her curly hair down. All three are wearing sunglasses in the car, with Stormi standing behind her mom and grandma in the backseat.

Kris, Kylie, and Stormi lip synch in the TikTok to a quote from Kris herself that TikTok user @itskardashianicon posted last week. In it, Kris is speaking to the camera in a confessional for The Kardashians, where she says, “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this.” @itskardashianicon wrote, “me after working for literally 3 minutes,” and the sound quickly went viral. People started using the sound for the ridiculous things that exhaust them in a cheeky, first-world-problems take that is hilarious.

Now, Stormi stars in the new trend, mouthing the words along with her mom and grandma. Of course, it was perfect, with Kylie’s video quickly reaching 5.4 million likes.

“Period stormi,” one person commented.

"3 generations of boss women," someone else wrote.

“Stormi is the cutest I swear 😍,” another added.

Someone else said, “Stormi is the main character 💅🏻.”

Even Ulta Beauty commented on the video, writing, “I wish that I could be like the cool kids 😎,” and same. We only wish we could be as cool as that 4-year-old!

If Stormi, whom Kylie shares with Travis Scott along with a 10-month-old baby boy, is the coolest Kardashian kid, then who is the coolest adult? It’s hard to say, but Jenner did recently weigh in on her favorite child.

During a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden in September, Kylie asked her mom, “Am I your favorite child?” and she answered, “Yes,” which was deemed true.

“Oh my gosh,” Corden said, and Kris responded, “I can’t go home.”

Kylie said, “I already knew the answer.”

But later, at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 fashion show, Kris told Entertainment Tonight,“You know what? Every day I have a different favorite,” about her daughters Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. “We’ll keep it at that.” Good thinking, Kris!

