Bindi Irwin & Her Mom Terri Share Their Hopes for Grace’s Future

When 18-month-old Grace Warrior grows up, she may want to work at the Australia Zoo like her parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell. Or, she might decide to forge her own path in the world. No matter what she chooses, Bindi and her mom Terri Irwin want to encourage her to chase after her dreams.

In an interview with PEOPLE today, Bindi explained that she hopes her daughter “feels supported” in anything she wants to do.

“Grace already has such a strong and independent personality,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star said of her daughter. “My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she’s ready to take on the world,” Bindi continued, adding that as Grace’s mum, she’ll “always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me.”

Terri has her own hopes for little Grace. Number one: that the toddler becomes “a changemaker for women.” She told PEOPLE, “I would like her to have the opportunity to be a role model through her specific passions in life. Whatever her chosen field, I hope to be able to give her the tools and confidence to be a leader and an inspiration for other girls.”

Her hopes for Grace go beyond what the toddler could ever imagine. "Not only do I believe she can achieve her dreams, I want to encourage her to achieve goals that are even beyond what she dreams possible!" Terri added.

Of course, Terri also taught Bindi how to be a confident leader when she was growing up. Like Grace, Bindi also grew up in the “surrounded by beautiful gardens and wildlife from around the world” at the Australia Zoo, but Terri wanted to make sure she felt comfortable around crowds.

“I wanted to give her the opportunity to feel comfortable with public speaking, so she joined me to tell guests about our amazing wildlife, whether it was a Galapagos tortoise demonstration or a koala talk,” Terri told the outlet. “I felt that if she could learn about wildlife and teach others by addressing a large crowd, she would be able to have the confidence to be a leader in her chosen field.”

It definitely seems to have paid off for Bindi, who carries on her dad Steve Irwin’s legacy as an Australia Zoo conservationist. She also wrote the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers , which she called “absolutely inspiring for young changemakers around the world.”

“I’m excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she’ll be empowered by the incredible stories shared,” Bindi added.

On Tuesday, Bindi posted a gorgeous family photo on the beach with her daughter, her husband, her mom, and her brother Robert Irwin. She added the most heartfelt caption about her beloved family: “I wish I could find words that truly capture how much my family means to me. Infinite love for their support and kindness every day of my life. ‘Grateful’ is an understatement. 💙”

The Irwins model confidence, love, and yes, grace, with each other, the amazing animals they support, and the world around them. There’s no doubt Grace will grow up with the same selfless, caring personality that Wildlife Warriors are known for.

