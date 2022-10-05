Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Wakes Him up in a Way That’s More Effective Than Coffee

If you don’t want a shocking wake-up call tomorrow morning, don’t show your kids Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s hilarious new video. (Seriously, you’ll regret it!) Now that you’ve been effectively warned, check out a hilarious video the Black Adam star posted over the weekend. His 6-year-old daughter Jasmine thought of a unique — and jolting! — way to wake up her dad, and he caught the whole thing on camera.

“7am. Saturday morning and playing her favorite game, ‘daddy close your eyes’….” he captioned the video. “Only a fool would continue to fall for this kinda torture. 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️🥰 🖤 💦 🎈”

The video starts out as a selfie with The Rock looking cozy in bed. But all parents know that the days of sleeping in on weekends are long gone, which is why The Rock is smiling when his daughter comes in at 7 a.m.

“Dad, close your eyes!” Jasmine says in the video. “Close your eyes!”

He smiles and says, “Alright. I trust you.”

He really shouldn’t trust her mischievous grin, though. Because next, Jasmine grabs a big orange water balloon and stars squeezing it near his head. He’s still smiling, blissfully unaware at first. Then — “ah, oh no!” as he notices what she’s doing. It’s too late — splat! She burst the balloon, covering his head with water (and probably his sheets too) as she erupts into giggles. Related story Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Explains Why He's 'Greedy' With His Daughter Tia In Adorable New Video

“Got you!” she laughs, adding, “good morning!” before running away.

Let’s take a second to appreciate how incredibly patient The Rock is as a dad. Pranks don’t slow him down! He added in his caption, “(but man, that joyous belly laugh from her is intoxicating, so I’ll happily be the fool during these little girl years) #whatdaddysdo.” It’s so worth it when you see the joy on their faces, right?

The DC League of Super-Pets actor is shares Jasmine and 4-year-old Tia with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to Simone, 21, with ex Dany Garcia.

Hashian commented on the cute video, “It was the regret in your voice when you actually realized what she had in her hands this time😂😩 the munchie will stop at nothing! 😂”

“The Rock is the most patient man on the planet. 😂😂😂😂 bro has the inability to be upset,” someone else commented.

“😂😂😂 dads do anything for their daughters,” another person said.

That little-kid energy is contagious, but The Rock is probably going to be tired later. Unfortunately for him (and all parents), he’s probably not going to be lucky enough to catch a nap later. Back in June, he posted Tia thwarting his nap efforts.

“Attempted to take a quick nap but my littlest loving tornado, kept coming back every two minutes to genuinely ask me, ‘daddy how are you sleeping?’”

“After my 7th time of saying, ‘daddy is sleeping great baby, thank you for checking on me,’” The Rock continued. “She says I know what you need… She puts the dog’s toy by my mouth and then serenades me with Itsy Bitsy Spider, who apparently loves stomp walking all over daddy’s face 🤣🙋🏽‍♂️.”

Poor guy! He has his hands full, but at least he seems to be enjoying every second of it. And that’s the best thing you can do!

