Reese Witherspoon & Lookalike Daughter Ava Don’t Think They’re Lookalikes at All

When it comes to celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents, Ava Phillippe and mom Reese Witherspoon take the cake. The 23-year-old is the spitting image of The Morning Show star, from their exact same smile to their brilliant blue eyes and their long blonde hair. It’s not a stretch to say they could be sisters, and yet, they actually don’t agree.

In an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, per Vanity Fair, host Jenna Bush Hager commented on a picture of the mother-daughter duo: “Wait, y’all are twins!” The Big Little Lies star responded, “She and I don’t see it that much.”

Hold the phone — what? The Busy Betty author and her daughter look identical to us, whether they are posing by the beach or walking the red carpet. The female genes are strong, going back to Witherspoon’s mom Betty, which is why it’s so surprising that neither Witherspoon nor Ava think they look alike (which, BTW, is a compliment to both!).

Witherspoon shared a twinning picture of the two for National Daughter’s day, sharing all the things she loves about Ava. “Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative, talented daughter in my life !,” Witherspoon captioned the photo. “What a gift to share this life journey with you… and the best makeup tips… it’s really great to share beauty tips, dog memes and the same shoe size. Makes life so fun!”

Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe. She is also mom to 10-year-old son Tennessee Toth with husband Jim Toth. She also opened up about having kids at different life stages.

“You establish a different relationship,” she explained, per Vanity Fair. “First of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then it’s more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.” Related story Reese Witherspoon's 'Busy Betty' is an Endearing Kids' Book With a Powerful Message

She continued, “But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be.”

Ava also enjoys the age difference between her and her younger brother, writing on his birthday, “Though I once worried about our 13-year age gap, getting to share some of my favorite childhood movies, shows, books, activities, and memories with him has been the greatest gift I never saw coming. Thanks T for making me an even better big sister & for all that you teach us just by being you. ❤️ Pava.”

They seem like such a close family — even if they can’t see their obvious resemblance.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.