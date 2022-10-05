Kate Middleton Cuddles a Tiny Newborn & It Reminds Us How Big Prince Louis Has Gotten

Kate Middleton cradled a newborn baby today during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in England, and her nurturing side was on full display! It’s not the Princess of Wales’s own baby, of course, but it shows that Kate’s still got that special mama touch with infants — and do we spot a hint of longing in her eyes as she gazes down at the sweet little one? One can certainly hope! (It’s giving us a little bit of baby fever too, TBH.)

She shared pictures and details of the event on Instagram today. “With a focus on maternal mental health, alongside pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital ensures women and their families feel safe, supported and have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments which are so crucial to ensuring their babies grow and thrive,” Princess Kate wrote.

“It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital,” she added.

Princess Kate wore a bold sunflower-yellow dress and a blue hospital mask as she visited with Sylvia Novak and her newborn daughter Bianca at the maternity ward at the hospital today, no doubt sharing advice from her years of experience parenting Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with husband Prince William.

It was a really sweet moment, but I couldn’t help tearing up a little seeing her with an infant. It’s truly a stark reminder of how fast Prince Louis is growing up and how long it’s been since Kate has had her own infant to take care of. Prince Louis is definitely not a baby anymore! There’s nothing like holding a tiny bundle of joy in your arms to remind you how big your kids are getting, which is definitely bittersweet.

Is Kate getting her baby fix in at the hospital? Or will this visit spark a longing for Baby #4? It's hard to say, but the couple have reportedly thought about expanding their family again.

Last October, an anonymous, credible source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were ready to expand their family. “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” they said. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to try again.”

As for the future king, he reportedly “loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

Queen Elizabeth’s death may affect their decision to expand their family, but at least they know they had her blessing. The source told Us Weekly that she was “overjoyed” and “slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

One thing’s for sure: Kate is a wonderful mama!

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.