Hilary Swank is Pregnant With Twins!

Hilary Swank is going to be a mom! The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress announced today that she is pregnant — and expecting twins! — with husband Philip Schneider, and she was absolutely glowing with excitement.

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now,” Swank told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America today. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I’m going to be a mom!”

Everyone cheered, and the Alaska Daily star added, “I’m going to be a mom, and not just of one but of two! I can’t believe it!”

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

She went on Live with Kelly and Ryan after her announcement, per PEOPLE, saying about the pregnancy, “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

Swank, who admitted that twins run in her and Schneider’s families, said, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” Related story Jhené Aiko Proudly Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Series of Glamorous & Sheer Outfits

She also revealed that her Alaska Daily co-workers found out she was pregnant today along with the rest of America, as she wanted to wait until she was in her second trimester to tell anyone.

“But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day … cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” the actress said, per PEOPLE. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’ “

The Million Dollar Baby actress is no stranger to surprise announcements. In 2018, she had a secret wedding with Schneider, which was revealed in Vogue. She told the outlet that they were engaged in 2016, when Schneider popped the question in Colorado.

“We don’t know why waited that long!” Swank said. “We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains. It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed — he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

Swank, who was previously married to Chad Lowe until their divorce in 2007, is already a dog mom.

“I love animals,” she said in a 2018 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she revealed she has dogs, parrots, and horses. She shared that she often brings her dogs when traveling. “If you don’t take your dogs with you, then it’s kinda like you’re the sitter and the sitter becomes their person. They’re my family members!”

Congratulations on the exciting news! We can already tell Swank is going to be an awesome mom.

