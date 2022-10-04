Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same publisher released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people by invoking change.

Along with that, you can also read a powerful foreword from Bindi Irwin, something we know your kiddos will cherish. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to inspire with this brand-new book — that just so happens to be on sale for 20 percent off!

Rebel Girls

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers $27.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers is an inspiring and page-turning book that shows your little one that anything is possible. Packed with stories about young changemakers like Zendaya and poet Alexandra Huynh, your child will see that they can truly do anything, as these women have done, no matter how old (or young!) they are!

Along with 100 people and their stories, there are bonus activities throughout that help your kid start helpful habits, talking about inclusivity, facing fears, and more. Also, the gorgeous drawings throughout were made by 80 female and nonbinary artists. What more could you want?!

Inspire your little one with this newly-released book, and watch them feel more confident than ever!

