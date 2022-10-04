Jhené Aiko Proudly Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Series of Glamorous & Sheer Outfits

We have to say it: the Queen of baby bump selfies and mirror photos is unequivocally Jhené Aiko. Have you seen her Instagram? It’s full of stunning and radiant photos of her showing off her growing baby bump. And we can’t get enough of it!

On September 30, Aiko uploaded a series of photos throughout the month of her glowing with her baby bump. She posted it with the caption, “September bump dump 🥰.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Aiko cradling her baby bump while rocking a casual look of baggy jeans and a sheer white top, followed by a glamorous mirror photo of her in a sheer white gown. We get a super cute photo of her and her on-again-off-again partner of over six years Big Sean cuddling, both of them holding her baby bump (and rocking a cheetah-print dress!)

We also get more mirror selfies of her rocking different colorful outfits (and one of her in a show-stopping striped gown!), followed by a pic of her and her daughter Namiko Love. We end the post with a silly video of Aiko dancing and rubbing her baby bump in that flowing striped gown!

Seriously, we only have one word for Aiko and her selfies: Iconic. But there’s also glowing, radiant, stunning, breathtaking — she truly looks so happy and gorgeous in these series of photos. Related story Blake Lively is Expecting Baby #4 With Ryan Reynolds — & is Absolutely Glowing

So back on July 4, 2022, she and Big Sean announced they were expecting a child together after previously suffering a miscarriage. The two have seemed over the moon while preparing to welcome the incoming arrival of their beautiful rainbow baby. Aiko has a daughter named Namiko Love, 13, with her ex O’Ryan.

In a previous interview with Billboard, Aiko actually credits her daughter Namiko for pushing her to follow her dreams. “You know, it was a blessing. She really gave me the drive and the purpose to be like, ‘OK, you really have to get something done. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna go with it; quit this job and just go out on a whim and see if this music can be what supports us, ya know. And it turned out good.”

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.