Vanessa Bryant’s Girls Bianka & Capri Are Ready for Halloween As They Rock These Adorable Disney-Themed Costumes

October is here, and you know what that means? It’s officially Halloween month (yes, we know what we said!) Time to break out the spooky decor and Halloween costumes (and mentally prepare for the amount of money we’re going to spend on everyone’s costumes!) Is it any surprise that Disney is already in full swing with the spookiest time of the year? Because not only is Disney officially in Halloween mode, but so are the Bryants.

Vanessa Bryant and her little ones Bianka and Capri made another adorable trip to Disneyland, but this time, they decided to go in costume! On Oct 3, Vanessa uploaded a bunch of photos of Bianka, Capri, and their friends, living it up in costume at Disneyland. However, we have a soft spot for this darling sister snapshot Vanessa posted, with the caption, “B.B & Koko Bean 💚💚.”

Can you guess their adorable costumes? Hint: they’re both green! In the photo, we see Bianka wearing a sparkling green gown, channeling Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. Capri also rocked a green Disney outfit, but opted for Mike Wasowski from Monsters Inc. over a Disney princess. The two look so sweet and happy on their Disney trip, and the sight of these two in these costumes warms our hearts!

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said how her daughters are the ones to keep her going. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.” She added, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.” Related story Costco Is Selling the Cutest Disney Dinnerware & the Set Makes a Great Gift

