This Under-$100 Kids Puffer Jacket With a 1,500-Person Waitlist is Finally Available — For Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We swear winter is getting colder and colder every year. The jackets we wore and swore by last year may not be able to cut it for the undeniable cold weather ahead. The older we get, the more we can’t deny how much we adore our cozy sweaters and jackets, but our kids? That’s another story.

We’ve all been there: it’s freezing outside and your kid is having a fit because they don’t want to cover up their new outfit. They huff and puff and never seem to like the jackets we pick out for them. However, this new release may be the game-changer you’ve been hoping for. (Bonus: it’s super cozy and under $90!)

The Parka Puffer is Primary’s warmest jacket yet, both warm enough to satisfy worried parents and stylish enough for picky kids that hate covering their outfits. Available in eight colors and a variety of sizes, this cozy and colorful jacket is exactly what we need to erase those winter blues.

Per the brand, this jacket is actually inspired by their customer-favorite lightweight puffer jacket (which is $30 less than the new, cozier version if you’re on a budget!) Now, what’s so special about this puffer parka? Well, it’s windproof, water-repellent, and so warm that you’ll feel like you’re under a blanket whenever you wear it.

Designed with a soft, fleece-lined hood and interior cuffs, this jacket will last your kiddo for years to come. And if your kid is one that loses things a lot, don’t worry! It includes an inner “I belong to” label for easy ID-ing in case that happens.

