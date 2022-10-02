Mandy Moore Channels Mother Nature in These Ethereal Maternity Photos Documenting Her Entire Pregnancy

It seems like we’ve been along for every step of the way of Mandy Moore’s second pregnancy, from her health talks to adorably candid maternity photos. This time, though, she opted to take our breaths away with a series of gorgeous maternity photos we know she’ll be framing somewhere in her house.

On Sept 27, Moore uploaded a series of photos of her pregnancy journey with the caption, “37+ weeks captured by my dear friend @photobyjennajones. Thank you, Jenna, for documenting so many moments (big and small) in my life and always being down for a last-minute adventure (seriously- I brought some clothes from my closet, changed in the back of my car and we dodged a bunch of guys practicing frisbee at a park by my house to grab these shots… oh all in 90 degree heat lol).”

She added, “And a special thank you to @dendoll and @matthewstylist for coming last minute to make a very pregnant 🤰 lady feel glam. With a toddler and a husband on the road, it’s been a challenge to find time to mark this season of my life but baby boy is more than worth it.”

In the first photo, Moore truly channels mother nature in this flowing dress, followed by another of her looking like a fairy princess in a blue dress atop a tree. Then we get another radiant snapshot of Moore cradling her baby bump in nature, followed by one of her dancing. Then we end the photos with a more casual one of her rocking knitwear that shows off her bare bump.

Moore and Taylor Goldsmith started dating back in 2015, marrying in Nov 2018. They welcomed their first son named August Harrison “Gus” in Feb 2021, and they announced they were expecting another son in June 2022.

In a previous interview with Health, Moore talked about her motherhood journey, “Every day is different. It is overwhelming on a level that I never expected. All of the clichés are true. The love is so immediate. In the very beginning it was like, ‘Oh, you’re nursing. The baby’s sleeping.’ You figure out your routine. Then maybe three months in felt like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t have the skill set for this. Maybe I’m not a good mother.’ I questioned everything.”

