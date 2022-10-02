Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see!

On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.”

Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice cream, you’d be 100 percent right.

In the video, we see Mai-Jenkins’ friends filling up Monaco’s kiddie pool, followed by a very happy Monaco smiling and splashing around in it! Next, we see mama Mai-Jenkins showing Monaco how to dip her toes in the ocean, and Monaco looks like she’d rather be anywhere else but there. Then we get to Monaco’s favorite part: her munching on some delicious-looking ice cream, looking like she’s on top of the world.

To say this video is adorable would be an understatement. It’s not the first time Mai-Jenkins has blessed our timelines with Monaco’s adventures at the beach, and we hope it isn’t the last!

In late 2021, Mai confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy on her show The Real. Months later, on Jan. 11, 2022, they welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, and everyone is obsessed with their adorable baby. Related story Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Is Less Than Impressed With the Beach in This Hilarious & Super-Cute Video

