Parents Call This Gentle & Effective $5 Diaper Rash Tool a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Relieving Their Newborns’ Discomfort

Being an adult is rough, but so is being a baby. Your teeth are coming in, you’re screaming all the time, and then you get diaper rash: these poor babies were just welcomed into the world, and now there’s a bunch of pain. But as parents, we can help alleviate that pain whenever we can.

From teething toys to diaper rash paste, we’re trying to get everything handy when disaster strike. When diaper rash and itchy skin come a-knockin, we have this $5 cream to battle it.

Boudreaux.

The Boudreaux’s Butt Paste Maximum Strength Diaper Rash Ointment

is a powerful and gentle ointment for your little one to relieve discomfort, protect irritated skin, and seal in moisture. The maximum strength paste is packed with ingredients like Zinc Oxide and Castor Oil, to give ideal treatment and conquer that irritating rash. Free of dyes, talc, parabens, and preservatives, you should know your baby will only get the most natural and effective there is for their tush.

Per the brand, you should change the dirty diaper immediately, clean the area, and apply the ointment all over.

With over 10,800 reviews (and nearly 90 percent of them five-star reviews), this cream has become a quick favorite for parents everywhere. One shopper called it a “miracle cream,” saying, “Works quickly and effectively… Makes cleaning your hands and my daughter’s booty a little challenging.” Another shopper added the same regards, adding, “This stuff works miracles. Chafing and rashes don’t stand a chance against Boudreaux’s Butt Paste!”

