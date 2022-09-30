Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Baby & Reveals His Holy Name

Another day, another baby announcement from Nick Cannon! The Wild ‘n Out host is a dad — again! — as he welcomed his 10th baby on Sept. 23. This little boy is his third baby with model Brittany Bell, and he has a very holy name: Rise Messiah.

“A bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth!” Cannon wrote on Instagram, alongside a video documenting the birth. “And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾”

Giving birth is a miracle — and it can feel like a religious experience, for sure — so it’s makes sense in a way.

According to The Bump, Rise means “laughter” and has a Latin origin. Messiah means “Anointed One,” according to BabyNames.com. It’s also the word typically associated with Jesus in the Christian faith.

The Masked Singer host shared more details about the birth in his Instagram caption. “Another Blessing!!!” he wrote, before thanking God for his life. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon continued. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life.”

He went on to thank Bell, saying he is “so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.” Cannon continued, “@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.” Related story Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 9th Baby & Reveals Her Dazzling Name

He went on to say that Bell only wanted “prayer” for this baby. “For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING!” he added. “All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay!”

In addition to Rise, Cannon also shares 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden “Sagon,” with Bell. A few weeks ago, Cannon welcomed his first baby with model LaNisha Cole, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11; twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with Abby de la Rosa, who is also pregnant with their third; newborn Legendary Love with Bri Tiesi; and son Zen, who tragically died from a brain tumor at just five months old in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon also shared a family photo of him, Bell, Sagon, and Powerful Queen holding blue balloons with huge silver balloons spelling out “RISE.”

Congratulations on the new addition!

