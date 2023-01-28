Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon Have Co-Authored the Cutest Kids’ Book & It’s Only $9 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the hilarious Jimmy Fallon and the multifaceted Jennifer Lopez team up to write a kids’ book, you know it’s going to be good — and this one just happens to be in two languages! It’s called Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure and it features an adorably playful little chicken named Pollo. The publisher hails it as “an engaging and hilarious picture book that serves young readers as an introduction to basic Spanish vocabulary, brought to life by superstar team-up Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez.” It’s perfect for kids ages 2-5.

With simple and colorful pictures by Latina artist Andrea Campos, it helps teach your little one Spanish in a fun and easy-to-remember way. Why would you do anything alone when you could do it with Pollo: “Do you want to go dancing? OR bailar con Pollo?” “Do you want to fly? OR volar con Pollo?“

This isn’t Jimmy Fallon’s first rodeo when it comes to authoring children’s books — he’s written four other books besides this one (Your Baby’s First Word Will be DADA, Everything is Mama, Nana Loves You More, and 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas) that have become New York Times bestsellers. Considering that Con Pollo is available and is already a #1 Amazon bestseller, we’d say that it’s on the fast track to super-popularity as well. And though it’s Jennifer Lopez’s first kids’ book, we all know that everything she touches turns to gold these days … because, well, J-Lo.

“I’m so excited to launch my first children’s book and it’s even more special to collaborate with Jimmy!” Lopez told People in February. Fallon was excited, too, and hoped that his collab with J-Lo would garner him some cool points in the eyes of his former Spanish teachers: “It’s fun and educational and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I’m teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez.” He added that since the two were both parents, they thought a children’s book was a natural fit. “One of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is,” he said.

You can read a book, or you can leer un libro con Pollo (and Jimmy Fallon, and Jennifer Lopez!). We know which one we’re choosing!

