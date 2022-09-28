Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Made a Rare Public Appearance & She Looks Just Like Her Mom

Prepare to see double. Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter Ramona attended Paris Fashion Week together and the duo look like the spitting image of each other (she’s also a dead ringer for her dad, Peter Sarsgaard).

The two sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, with Maggie rocking a pair of oversized glasses and Ramona donning a grey plaid dress.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ramona doesn’t make frequent appearances in the spotlight, nor does her 10-year-old sister Gloria. While photo-ops are rare, their mom has been super candid about the joys — and challenges! — of being a parent to her two girls, who were quietly raised in a 19th-century townhouse in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

The actress and director got candid in a 2019 episode of UnStyled, when she discussed the journey of being a mom as a whole.

“I think motherhood is designed in a way that it’s impossible not to fail,” Gyllenhaal said. “Meaning that you are all of a sudden a mother without any experience. You can have experience taking care of children, but it’s a very different thing, and you’re just handed a child. You’re exhausted, and everything is new. So, failure is an inextricable part of it.”

We love an honest, thoughtful take on being a mom — especially one that makes us all feel a whole lot less alone. Failure is absolutely an inevitable part of being a parent. Related story Maggie Gyllenhaal's Lookalike Teen Daughter Ramona Had a Rare Night Out With Her Famous Parents

The actress has only gotten the highest of compliments on her parenting skills from brother Jake Gyllenhaal, who called Ramona and Gloria “two of the most incredible people.”

“They come from a long line of incredible women,” he told The Sunday Times. The proud uncle is around when his sister and brother-in-law need a break, stepping in to offer babysitting expertise. Ramona and Gloria will come stay with him, which allows for ample bonding moments.

Those uncle/niece hangs are all about “getting to know them and watching them grow up and actually sitting and listening to their experiences and the things that they’re going through.”

We hope to see lots more of the Gyllenhaal clan all together, especially if it includes some extra fashion moments in Paris!

