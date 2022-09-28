Prince William Wants Some Credit for Being an Involved Dad

If you’re handing out gold stars for parenting, Prince William would like one too, please. Sure, he’s next in line for the throne, and he’s busy moving, attending official events, and grieving the death of his “Grannie,” Queen Elizabeth II, but he also finds time to pick up his kids from school, and he believes that should be celebrated.

A video by ITV News, shared to Twitter by @RoyallyBelle_, shows an interview with a couple after a short conversation with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. In it, a man says, “I said to [Princess Kate], ‘It seems strange to see the future Queen doing the school run,’ and [Prince William] said, ‘I do it as well!”

The woman standing next to him adds, “It’s a shared event, isn’t it?” and laughs.

Kudos to the royals for picking up their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. They are undoubtedly very busy, so it’s awesome to see how they are making time for their kids in this way. Especially when you have to juggle royal duties to do it!

But on the other hand, every other working parent is busy too, and they don’t get praised for leaving work in the middle of the day to get their kids from school. It’s just something that’s expected no matter how inconvenient it is (and it is super inconvenient!).

Not to mention, Prince William inserting himself in the conversation to talk about himself is a little annoying. Why do so many men seem to think they deserve praise for doing the bare minimum? Did he even let Kate answer? Do they split this responsibility 50/50 — or does it fall on her shoulders until he finds the time to do it every now and then? When he does pick up the kids, does he then give them an afternoon snack or field their inevitable meltdown or attempt to keep them entertained while finishing up his work day? It seems unlikely. Related story Kate Middleton Channels Princess Di’s Humanitarian Efforts & Breaks Royal Protocol to Talk Politics

The answers to all of these questions remain unclear, although we do know that the Princess of Wales hired a nanny named Maria Borrallo. Katie Nicholl said in the documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, per The Mirror, that Princess Kate told the Queen “that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard.” She added, “William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

There is absolutely no shame in getting a nanny or putting your kids in daycare (or even delegating school pickups), but it’s irksome that when a dad does one basic thing — even when that dad is the future King of England! — it’s considered noteworthy. Especially when he interrupted a conversation about Kate picking up the kids as a future Queen, just to make sure he was getting credit for doing the same thing.

Maybe we should all give ourselves gold stars, too?

