Our emotions are running amok! amok! amok! right now as Sarah Jessica Parker made a rare red carpet appearance with her 13-year-old twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick (who goes by Loretta) and Tabitha Hodge Broderick at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere — and they were absolutely bewitching! SJP (who plays Sarah Sanderson in the 1993 Hocus Pocus and its sequel) attended the movie premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City last night, along with her husband Matthew Broderick. Their son James, 19, was not in attendance.

The And Just Like That… star was dressed in a floral jacket with sequins and light pink trousers from the Armani Privé fall 2022 collection, per WWD. She paired this colorful ensemble with bright pink heels from her own SJP Collection, per E! News. Her daughters also wore shoes from her collection (Carrie Bradshaw would approve!) with Loretta in a sparkly grey-and-pink dress and Tabitha in all black. They looked stunning as they posed with their mom. For his part, Broderick wore a grey suit and maroon tie.

(L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney ’s “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. 27 Sep 2022 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

But it wasn’t just a fashion moment for the twins — they were also really excited to see the movie, too, which drops on Disney+ on September 30.

“My daughters love it,” SJP told E! News at the premiere about the original film, adding that her kids watched the original Hocus Pocus without her knowing. “We were downstairs and I came across, honestly, a DVD of it that probably Disney sent me when it came out, so it was pretty weathered. And said, ‘Oh, you know what? This might be a movie that you might like and it’s appropriate.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, yeah, mama, we’ve seen it, we love that movie.'”

How cute is that? The family also got together for the premiere of Broderick and Parker's Broadway show, Plaza Suite, in March 2022. At this one, Loretta wore a baby-pink dress with sparkly silver shoes and Tabitha wore a black dress with hot pink heels.

Maybe this is a sign the girls are interested in attending more premieres with their famous parents? If so, we’ll get to see more of how their unique styles are developing as they get older!

