Jessica Simpson Posed With All Her Mini-Me Kids For a Sweet Photoshoot & Boy, Those Genetics are Strong

Jenny Mollen

Newsletters

Newsletters

Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Jessica Simpson was joined by her whole family as she launched the fall collection for her clothing line — and it’s all of her mini-me’s piled into one photo. The mama was beaming as she posed with Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, Birdie, 3 and her husband Eric Johnson.

All of the kids look so grown up! That same day, Maxwell accompanied her mom as she signed headshots, chatted with fans and snapped photos.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection) Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

Simpson recently celebrated Maxwell and Ace’s return to school, with a sweet snapshot of the duo posing for the camera. “These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud!” Simpson captioned the Instagram photo. “Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos.”

The proud mom often shares her children’s milestones and family moments with fans, from birthdays to exciting trips. In May, the singer and fashion designer took to social media to celebrate Maxwell turning 10 and posted the cutest photo of her daughter in a pile of stuffed animals. Simpson sang her pre-teen’s praises, emphasizing all her best qualities.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

“She is a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever,” she wrote. “She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful.”

Family is everything, the singer noted during an interview with Shape last year. Her kids are the center of her world and offer such a wonderful dose of self-care.

“When I hear my kids cackle, it’s the most healing sound. It’s contagious. My whole family starts giggling together, and it’s like some form of happy laughing therapy,” Simpson said. “…More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid.”

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

