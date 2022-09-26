Serena Williams’s Surprise New Gig is Giving Such Cool Mom Energy

Just when Serena Williams thought she was leaving her athlete days behind her, she got pulled right back in. The tennis star is diving headfirst into her new gig as assistant coach!

Williams took to Instagram to share that the role wasn’t exactly expected. She was dropping her 5-year-old daughter Olympia off at soccer practice when opportunity struck. “[Olympia] was so nervous she would NOT leave my side,” Williams wrote. “So they needed volunteers to be assistant coaches. So now, I am an assistant coach (when I can) and clearly I was not prepared. I just went to chill and left looking like this.”

As you can see below, the newly minted soccer mom went all in.

If kids aren’t going to get pumped up with Williams as their coach, we don’t even know what to say. It’s not often that you get an Olympic gold medalist offering tips from the sidelines.

This is just the beginning of Williams’s journey post-tennis. The athlete is exploring a new world of opportunities and one of the biggest priorities is her 5-year-old. Olympia is in the market for a little sister and the tennis star explained in a first-person essay for Vogue that she can’t juggle another pregnancy and her athletic career.

"[Olympia] says this a lot, even when she knows I'm listening," Williams wrote. "Sometimes before bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister. (She doesn't want anything to do with a boy!) I'm the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to."

She added that she doesn’t like to think of this next chapter as retirement.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” Williams wrote. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”

Some plans also include getting some much-needed relaxation. Earlier this month, Williams shared a picture of herself catching some zzz’s during the weekend — something we fully, 100% can get behind.

Here’s to a new page in the life of Coach Williams, filled with plenty of exciting projects, soccer practices and some time cuddled up in her Moana blanket.

