Drew Barrymore Honored Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Olive with a Powerfully Beautiful Photo

Drew Barrymore is celebrating her 10-year-old daughter Olive’s birthday with the sweetest message. The talk show host took to Instagram to share words about life as a mom, along with a powerful throwback shot of her little one gazing up at her.

“Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown,” Barrymore wrote. “Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things.” She added that she never knew love like the kind she has for Olive and her 8-year-old daughter Frankie.

“You are my priorities,” Barrymore continued. “And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????”

The post pulled in so many adoring messages from fans and friends, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote: “Happy Birthday sweet Olive !!”

Barrymore doesn’t often share snapshots of her kids but when the proud mama does, it’s always alongside the most loving messages. On Valentine’s Day last year, she posted a sweet photo of herself with Frankie, Olive and her ex-husband Will Kopelman. The foursome can be seen roasting marshmallows and beaming at the camera.

“#REMEMBERCLOSENESS is an unused hashtag. Let’s fill it TODAY!!!!” Barrymore captioned the photo. “I miss my galentines and family and CLOSENESS today. Let’s remember the times where we didn’t think about cramming in! Smooshing. Snuggling. Nuzzled and cozy and free.” Related story Serena Williams's Surprise New Gig is Giving Such Cool Mom Energy

Kopelman and Barrymore have taken on the co-parenting journey together, after splitting in 2020. While it definitely has its challenges (Barrymore noted in an interview with Parents how much she misses her kids when they’re gone), the two seem to be finding their way.

Her ex has since gotten married to Vogue‘s director of fashion initiatives Alexandra Michler and the whole blended family spends time together, including a group trick-or-treating trip during Halloween last year.

“You’re never never not together if you have children,” Barrymore explained during an episode of her talk show, while discussing the family outing. “All the modern family and the exes aside, you’re just parents. That’s what makes sense to me…I say this, just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions: High road, baby. Less traffic.”

We love that way of looking at it! Barrymore has clearly mastered the delicate art of co-parenting and — the best part — she’s got two amazing daughters by her side.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!