These $6 Spill & Leakproof Snack Containers With Over 48,000 5-star Reviews Make Snack Time Less Messy

When you’re a parent, you’re no stranger to messes. Whether it be bodily fluids or a mountain of crackers, we’re on a first-name basis with the messes in the house. It can get pretty exhausting after a while, especially when our little ones keep dropping their snacks.

However, thanks to Amazon, we may have found a solution to the dreaded snack mess problems. And the best part is that it’s only $6!

Munchkin.

The Munchkin Snack Catcher

is a spill-proof and mess-free solution to an easy snack time for your kiddos. Both effective and easy to use, this snack container set is amazing for easy food access (but without the mess that we always have to clean up!) Along with being easy to use, it’s extremely portable. You can fit in it the car cup holders, strollers, being it to daycare, and even the grocery store.

As the 2016 Winner of the Cribsie’s Coolest Snack Container Award, this dish-washer safe container is just like any other container, just spill-proof!

With over 59,000 reviews (and over 48,000 five-star reviews!), parents can’t stop raving about these innovative staples. One shopper called it a “must-have,” saying, “These are perfect for my constantly grazing 10-month-old! We spend most of our day in the living room or on the go, so strapping him to a high chair isn’t convenient for snacks. I was tired of the constant mess on my floor where I had to vacuum multiple times a day. These little cups are way more convenient for us!”

Another shopper added, “If your kid enjoys little snacks like a bowl of cheerios or cheese its. Get this container and it will keep your house clean. Plus it keeps the dog from eating the kids food. My little one carries it in one hand and reaches in with the other without spilling anything on the floor. Great for road trips in the car. Keep in mind your dog will not like them, because they will not get any snacks.”

