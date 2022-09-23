Charlize Theron Talks Parenting Priorities — & They Involve French Toast

Charlize Theron is the face of a Dior fragrance, an Oscar winner and one of the more formidable performers in Hollywood but when it comes to her two kids — Jackson, 10, and August, 7 — there’s really only one accolade that matters.

“When my kids say, ‘Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,’ nothing gets close to that,” Theron told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview. “I don’t ever need them to be like, ‘Oh, you’re in that movie.’ I am still carrying such a grudge that there’s a mom in our circle who makes French toast that my kid raves about. And she’s given me the recipe and I’ve tried it. And every time I make it, my kid is like, ‘No, Aunt Nicole’s is better.’ And I’m like, motherf-cker. I am way more driven by that stuff.”

Her kids, she added, are the loves of her life. They’re just beginning to get the sense that their mom is famous but find the whole thing kind of funny (“They’ll pretend they’re so embarrassed. They’ll go, ‘Oh God. Don’t look, Mom. There’s a huge picture of you.’ ”)

Theron wants her daughters to appreciate the value of hard work and how it got her to where she is now – whether it’s starring in the upcoming Atomic Blonde sequel or, hopefully one day, making the perfect french toast.

“I think that’s more important than fame or anything like that,” she said. “I saw my mom work hard, and I remember just my whole life thinking, nothing is going to get handed. You have to work harder than anybody else in the room.”

The actress adopted both of her daughters, a choice that had actually been in the cards for a long, long time. Back when she was 8, Theron expressed a desire to adopt a child from an orphanage, in a letter she wrote to her mom.

“My mom, when I went through my first adoption, actually showed me the letter,” Theron recounted during an interview with Diane von Furstenberg for the podcast In Charge with DVF. “I was connected to the idea of having a family through adoption when I was 8 years old. She’s like, you never asked me to have another baby. You never asked me to have a little brother or sister for you. You just immediately went to adoption.”

Theron added that the whole process of adopting her children was “empowering” for her as a woman.

“The fact that I got to choose when I wanted to be a mom…I travel a lot and I see a lot of young girls not have that choice,” Theron explained. “There is a great power in choosing to be a mother and then doing it when your body, your mind and everything is celebrating all of that.”

