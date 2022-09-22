Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Has to Look Up Her Kids’ Slang Words on Urban Dictionary & Moms of Teens Can Relate!

You’ll never forget the first time it happens to you. You’re minding your own business, enjoying still being young and in your prime, when you hear it: a new slang word. Maybe it’s just a fluke — nope, there it is again. First, it’s on TikTok. Then your own child starts saying it. And you have no idea what it means. Let’s all take a moment of silence for our youth.

Even cool celebrities go through this. Mom boss and actress Reese Witherspoon recently posted about having to look up her kids’ slang words on Urban Dictionary, and it is so dang relatable.

“Me looking up ‘yeet’ on Urban Dictionary after my kid says it for the 100th time,” the Emmy-winning producer wrote on an Instagram reel yesterday. In the video, she’s pretending to type while making confused faces on the screen. This is meant to show the point of view of your computer watching you realize you haven’t been cool since “fo’ shizzle” was a thing everybody said.

Witherspoon is mom to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 9, with husband Jim Toth. She captioned the video, “But literally, what is it? 🤦🏼‍♀️” and moms of teens everywhere felt her pain.

One person commented, “The struggle is so real 😂😭.”

"😂😂😂" The Home Edit Instagram wrote.

“I had to look up bussin the other day when someone used it in reference to one of my recipes,” someone else wrote. “I wasn’t sure if it was a horrible put down or amazing Gen Z compliment 😂😂.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Abigail Spencer commented, “I STILL DON’T UNDERSTAND. But I’m yeet straight bussin with the full fit & drip anyways. NO CAP. DEAD ASS. On god. FRFR.”

People commented to help her out, with one person writing, “’Yeet’ [verb] to discard an item at high velocity. Example: my 2 year old has tried to YEET himself off the couch 17 times today and my body has run out of adrenaline.”

Even if you do figure it out, it’s already too late. One person added, “We are already behind saying yeet according to my 13yo. ‘That’s cringe, Mom.’ 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Oh well, maybe we’ll get the next one!

