Hilary Duff Said the Sweetest Thing After Mandy Moore’s Baby Shower & They Are Mom Friend Goals

Mom friends are worth their weight in gold. Who else can you turn to for advice on raising little ones or a safe place to vent about their latest shenanigans? Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore are those mom friends, and I am low-key jealous (OK, I’m super jealous — I would love to join their squad!). The How I Met Your Father star attended the This Is Us star’s baby shower over the weekend, and the sweetest exchange ensued.

“Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama!” Duff wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a photo of her and Moore and their friends Emily Favreau, Molly McQueen, and Gaby Dalkin.

“Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week with delicious food and good company,” she continued. “Your smile is contagious and you were/(kinda always) glowing bright!”

The lovely words are a tribute to the Lizzie McGuire star’s sweet personality, as she showered Moore with praise. The “In Real Life” singer is currently pregnant with baby boy #2 with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and she is mom to Gus, 19 months. Moore was wearing a colorful floral dress at the shower, while Duff had on jeans and a silky brown blouse.

Duff is mom to Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie, and Banks, 3, and Mae, 17 months, with husband Matthew Koma. She posted several photos from the day, including one where she is giving Moore a hug with the biggest smile on her face like she is genuinely so happy to be her friend. (We would be too).

Moore quickly responded to Duff’s post with some sweet words as well. Related story Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks Told the Most Embarrassing Story About Her Because Toddlers Have No Filter

“Love you, Hil!” she wrote. “Thanks for being there and being such an incredible example of the mama we all strive to be!! Xoxoxo ❤️.”

Fans were turning into heart-eye emojis after seeing this heartfelt exchange between the two stars. “@mandymooremm YES! It’s great to see that Jamie Sullivan and Lizzie McGuire support each other!” one person wrote.

Another said, “@mandymooremm @hilaryduff omg I love ya both and seeing this makes all my childhood and adulthood dreams come true …. Now drop us a quick duet of Only Hope and What Dreams are Made Of hehehe 😍.”

“Idk why but this friendship between two woman i’ve never met is so so important to me, 🥲” someone else said. “Two of the sweetest Hollywood gals ever,” another commented.

“This is the friend group I’d totally be in ❤️❤️,” one person wrote, and same. Are you accepting applications, because…

Moore also posted about the baby shower on Instagram this week. “Thank goodness for friends who don’t listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond,” she wrote, adding, “I didn’t get to have any in person shower or gathering before Gus arrived (because of Covid) so it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter.”

Moore also posted about Hilary Duff’s new baby collection with Carters, which Carters re-posted on their Instagram Stories today. “Another friend doing it all — thank you, Hil for the @carters X @hilaryduff swag for Gus and baby brother — I can’t stand the cuteness. Ready for cooler weather so they can wear it and immediately shopping for more of the collection!” she wrote. She also shared a picture of the cute jeans from the collection, writing, “The matching denim for Gus and BBG? I am so here for it.”

The A Walk to Remember star also has her own clothing line for Gymboree, where you can get matching family prints to wear for the holidays. Acting, singing, and clothing design? It’s just another thing these two stars have in common (and another way they are so supportive of each other!).

Last month, Duff’s husband revealed that he and Duff crashed Moore and Goldsmith’s babymoon when the two women were pregnant with Mae and Gus. He shared a picture of the four of them together, writing, “This was from when we took our wives on our baby moon.” Duff responded, “Matt we actually just wormed our way in their bb moon.”

Luckily, Moore loves it. In an interview with InStyle in May 2022, Moore raved about the “cool mom club” founded by the Younger star.

“Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom,” Moore said. “She and Matt have become really close friends with my husband and I. But they have a kid who’s six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club. Somehow, I got invited into it and it’s the best.”

This club also includes Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor. “I’ve made so many wonderful friends,” Moore continued. “We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it’s incredible. It’s so much fun. I’m very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We’re all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together.”

Trainor recently opened up to SheKnows about the mom club, saying, “My mom group is one of the best things that has ever happened to me, because I never feel alone and I can ask them anything. They are always there for me.”

What a wonderful example of friendship and moms supporting moms. We absolutely love to see it!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.



