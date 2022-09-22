Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.

“Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian said, per Page Six, when the baby boy was born.

Khloé held the baby in her arms, revealing his sweet, sleepy face all bundled up in a blanket. She then FaceTimed her daughter True, 4, who called her new brother by the name she wanted: “Hi, Snowy!” the toddler said.

How cute is that? Snowy would be an amazing name for the little boy — and it would be so special would it be for True to have a hand in his name! — but unfortunately, it was not meant to be.

Khloé looked at the camera and said, “His name is not Snowy.” Darn, that would have been so adorable. She did give one hint about her baby’s name though. Khloé told her mom Kris Jenner that the first letter starts with a “T,” just like True.

"I'm so grateful," Khloé said in a confessional, according to Page Six. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have. Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day."

The dark cloud she is referring to is the Thompson paternity scandal, which Khloé found out days after telling her sisters that she was expecting baby number 2.

“Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” she continued. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.” She added that she’s “finally get[ting] to start the healing process and … start enjoying life with two kids.”

Hopefully Khloé will reveal her baby boy’s name in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians. A source told PEOPLE last month, “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.” Who knows? Maybe Snowy is still in the running — it could also work for a middle name!

