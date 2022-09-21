Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is The Perfect Example of Sugar & Spice in Hilarious New Video

Shady Baby strikes again! But this time, she delivers her signature snark with a side of sweetness. Kaavia James, 3, stars in a hilarious new Instagram video with her parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and we are rolling on the floor laughing about how relatable it is.

“Hey Kaav,” the Cheaper By The Dozen star asks her daughter, whose being held by Wade.

“Hey!” she responds. She’s wearing a cute pink shirt with braids in two pigtails secured with yellow bands.

“Are you going to be ready for school tomorrow?” Union asks, and Wade looks down at his daughter for her answer.

“Yes I am — you’re so beautiful!” she exclaims, and Union reacts with the cutest shocked expression. Little kids can be so thoughtful.

But those words that dripped with honey can also come with a sting. Kaavia adds in the video, “And I’m touching my feet in your hair!” Union shrugs to the camera like, what are you gonna do? How kids be so sweet one second — and such little stinkers the next?!

The Bring It On star is choosing to focus on the positive. She captioned the post, “🖤REMINDER🖤 You ARE beautiful!!! Even with stinky kid feet on your head!”

“Hang in there good people, you got this!” she added.

One person commented, “Little sugar, little spice 😂😂😂.” Another wrote, “😂😂😂 She’s so precious…killin us with the cuteness 💖😍❤️.”

It’s funny because it’s so true. I’m pulling this video out next time someone comments on how “sweet” it must be to have little kids. Yes, it is — but you have to stay alert against sneaky, feet-in-the-hair attacks (or whatever other creative way they’ll push your buttons.)

Union is a masterclass in patient and grace with her little girl, reminding us to approach each trying parenting situation with humor.

