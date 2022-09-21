Christina Ricci’s New Photo of Her Daughter Cleo Reveals the Unique Nickname She Has For Her 9-Month-Old

Christina Ricci is known for playing some eccentric characters on screen, and chances are it’s rubbed off a little on her. It’s no secret that she loves the odd and unique things in life; you can clearly tell when you check out her Instagram page. Even her daughter’s name Cleopatra is an insanely unique one, but her nickname for her nine-month-old daughter definitely takes the cake for both uniqueness and cuteness!

On September 20, the Yellowjackets star uploaded a rare photo of her daughter Cleopatra “Cleo” to her Instagram story, with the simple caption, “My little penguin.”

Christina Ricci’s IG Story.

“My little penguin:” how adorable! In the photo, we see Cleo looking at her mom with those adorable big eyes and button nose! Her little blonde hairs are peeking through her yellow sweatshirt, and we’re pretty sure our hearts just exploded!

Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton like to give updates whenever they can, posting their daughter during her surprisingly easy sleep training sessions to experimenting with IG filters.

The pair recently gave birth to Cleo in December 2021, only two months after surprising everyone by announcing they ended up eloping. Ricci shares another son with her ex-husband James Heerdegen named Freddie.

In early 2022, Ricci appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show telling fans that her husband actually picked Cleo’s full name, remembering, “My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname’s Cleo.’ And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, the full name’s Cleopatra.’ And I was sort of like, ‘OK, fine. Whatever, we’ll talk about this later.’” Related story Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Looks Dreamy & Ethereal in Her New Modeling Photos

She added, “But then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram, and then media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra.’”

