Kelly Clarkson’s Two Kids Made Rare Public Appearance to Celebrate This Exciting Milestone

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her kids, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington. The singer and talk show host shared a sweet embrace with her children as the trio posed for photographers.

The little ones were all dressed up for the occasion, both looking like mini fashionistas as they rocked bright red Gucci ensembles. Later, Clarkson gave a shout-out to River and Remington in an Instagram post following the event, lovingly thanking her family, fans and everyone who has supported her on this incredible career journey.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and Remington Alexander Blackstock attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

“Thank you so much…my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today at The Walk of Fame ceremony ❤️ ,” Clarkson wrote. “It meant so much to have y’all there and it was so cool to celebrate with y’all! Here’s to the next 20 years!!🍾 by the way, my star is between Harry Potter and Deadpool ….I dare anyone to top that!”

Clarkson has been candid about the juggling that comes along with her kids and her career, which blew up in 2002 when she won American Idol. In an interview with Variety, the star shared that there’s a real victory in being able to demonstrate all her hard work to her kids.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and Remington Alexander Blackstock attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

“People always say, ‘You are the hardest working mama in show business.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ There are tons of us. There are so many moms in the industry — my jobs happen to be on-camera,” she explained. “There are so many moms and dads killing it at work every day and doing different jobs. I think that’s important to show your kids, like, ‘This is who I am as a person.’Things don’t stop when you have children; the circle just gets bigger.” Related story Flying With Your Kids Just Got So Much Easier Thanks to New Guidance from the Department of Transportation

Still, she finds ways to keep a normal schedule, or at least as normal as possible. Clarkson added that she takes her kids to school during the week and makes sure to spend nights with them. She’s also careful to be real with them about her own day-to-day struggles, when it feels appropriate. An important lesson she learned in therapy was: “Don’t hide everything from your kids. Obviously, don’t talk about stuff that you shouldn’t talk about, but it’s OK if they see you cry, or it’s OK if they see you’ve had a bad day.”

We have no doubt that Clarkson’s kids are rooting so hard for their mama and all her amazing achievements, just like we are!

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show.