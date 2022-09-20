Grimes & Elon Musk’s 9-Month-Old Daughter is ‘a Queen’ in a Super-Rare Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one!

On September 18, Grimes uploaded a photo of her and Musk’s daughter Exa to her Twitter with the very on-brand caption, “My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen.”

My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen pic.twitter.com/GajRCEVDen — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 18, 2022

In the photo, we see nine-month-old Exa in a black outfit with a pink bow in her hair as she’s dancing with Grimes while looking down at a copy of Nietzsche’s The Birth of Tragedy. It seems like she’s already so quirky, like her musical mama.

The Birth of Tragedy $5.99 Buy now Sign Up

Musk and Grimes were together from 2018 to 2022, welcoming their son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020 (and everyone is still having a hard time pronouncing the unique name!) They broke up briefly in 2021, welcoming another child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate, splitting up for good soon after.

In a previous interview with Vogue, she said “I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like, artistically. Being a ‘mother’ — feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word.” Related story Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Looks Dreamy & Ethereal in Her New Modeling Photos

Before you go, click here to see all of Elon Musk’s family members, exes, and children below.

