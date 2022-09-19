Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mother Kate Middleton In Honoring Queen Elizabeth II

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leading up to and during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, many members of the British royal family have been paying homage to their departed monarch. Whether it’s their sartorial choices, the tributes they left on social media, or wearing a piece of jewelry from the Queen herself, everyone is finding a way to pay their respects — including young Princess Charlotte.

Like her mother, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte is honoring her late great-grandmother by wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch that was gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II some years back, something that honored Charlotte and the Queen’s love of horses, per People. See the photos below:

Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage.

Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images.

As you can see, Charlotte was wearing a traditional, formal look for the Queen’s funeral: wearing all black, a hat, and the horseshoe brooch.

Kate has been wearing the Queen’s pearls and matching earrings quite a few times since her passing, along with Charlotte’s aunt Meghan Markle wearing jewelry the Queen gifted to her as well.

Princess Charlotte, 7, is Kate and Prince William’s only daughter, with them also having two sons named Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4.

