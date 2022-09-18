Diane Kruger Shared the Heartwarming Moment She Read Her New Children’s Book to Her Daughter & Her Reaction is Unexpected

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most magical feelings in the world is when you teach your child to read, to see their eyes light up when you engross them in the world of reading. It’s something incredible stultifying when you are able to read a children’s book you wrote to your child. Only a few of the population can say they’ve done this, and we can only imagine how incredible that moment may be. The newest member of this little group to be able to do so is none other than Diane Kruger.

On Sept 16, Kruger uploaded rare pictures of her and her daughter Nova, but these photos are a little more special because it’s of Kruger reading her children’s book to Nova. She uploaded the photos with the caption, “Reading „A Name from the Sky“ to my daughter for the first time ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Semi successful hahaha, she didn’t like the red shoes she is wearing in the end 💆‍♀️ OCT 25 in the US and GERMANY (Dein Name).”

In the photo, we see Kruger showing and reading her book A Name from the Sky

to her daughter Nova. While Kruger says her daughter was somewhat interested, she looks positively enthralled in the book! We’re sure Kruger wasn’t expecting such a successful reaction (even if it was quasi-successful!)

But also, we’re really excited that Kruger is coming out with a children’s book in October.

A Name from the Sky mineditionUS.

Set to be released on Oct 25, 2022, A Name from the Sky is an illustrated children’s book that is all about the power of a name. She talks about why she loves her name and how she chose her daughter’s name: Nova. Illustrated by Christa Unzner, this heartwarming, mystifying tale is sure to be a favorite with children and parents everywhere!

Pre-Order 'A Name from the Sky' $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Kruger and her beau Norman Reedus have known each other since 2015, after meeting on the set of the drama film Sky and a year after meeting, they started dating. Then in Nov. 2018, Kruger gave birth to their daughter named Nova, which is her first child and Reedus’ second child.

Even royal kiddos love to be read to! Here are some of their favorites.