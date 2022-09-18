Blake Lively’s Baby Bump Photos Are in Retaliation of Overbearing Paparazzi & This Situation Is Not Okay

Pregnancy should be a time of being in touch with oneself, giving into those odd cravings, and celebrating new life with the ones you love. Key word: should. Sadly, when you’re famous, paparazzi are a part of the package deal, even when you’re an expecting mom. Many paparazzi have been known to be so intrusive that it causes stress among celebrities, but this situation with Blake Lively may be one of the darkest in a while.

On Sept 17, Lively shared some glowing, super-sweet snapshots of herself with her growing baby bump, which should be something everyone is excited about! However, when you read the caption, you realize that the reason she uploaded it was a bit sadder than you’d think. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

The Gossip Girl alum continued, saying, “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb.”

In the first photo, we see Lively spraying on some sunscreen while showing off her baby bump in a red maternity one-piece, followed by a snapshot of her and her husband Ryan Reynolds, cuddling on the same day. We see her cuddling her half-sister Robyn, some mirror shots of her bump, and hugging her buddy Samantha Stone. We also see her lounging, looking like a glowing goddess as she smiles for the camera, followed by a super-cute pic of her and her bestie Taylor Swift hugging.

We end the slideshow with a relaxed and smiling pic of the expecting mama in her cozy attire of a bralette and sweat pants, another adorable couple shot with Reynolds, and finally, a silly (and hard-to-describe) baby bump photo that made us laugh out loud!

What should be a happy time is full of intrusive people who are not only freaking out an expecting mother but also her young children. Many fans and friends of Lively have been showing their support for her rather scary situation, with her sister Robyn commenting, “Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you 💕 and I hope these A-holes back off.” Another fan also commented, “I love this. Nobody should be posting photos of other people’s kiddos regardless.”

Lively and Reynolds recently revealed earlier this week that they were expecting their fourth child! The couple share three daughters named James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

