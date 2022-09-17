Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo

At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!

It’s true, the rarely seen mother-daughter duo made a red carpet appearance, and the photo perfectly shows how fun-loving the pair is! See the photo below:

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix.

Gellar rocked this edgy-chic look of a metallic Prabal Gurung mini-dress, black pumps, and side-parted hair for the event. But her daughter decided to embrace her girly energy by wowing in an all-pink pantsuit with white sneakers. We can totally see where Charlotte got her impressively chic style inspiration from, and we hope this is the first of many more red carpet appearances to come (because these two are beyond adorable!)

Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr met on the set of the horror cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, dating three years later in 2000. They married only two years later and have been happily married since, welcoming two children named Charlotte, 12, and Rocky James, 9.

In a previous interview with Parade, Gellar said the most rewarding part of her life is being with her kids. “I’ve done some pretty amazing things. “I’ve hosted Saturday Night Live. I’ve traveled the world. But for me, all that pales in comparison to bedtime [with her kids].” She added, “[Being a parent] offered a missing part of myself that I never knew I was missing.”

