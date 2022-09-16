Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back.

In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.

Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games. In fact, she has all her game day outfits picked out in advance, which includes an adorable mixture of bell bottoms, tutus and little matching bows. Brittany shared a video of her daughter modeling each look and, if your heart can handle it, it’s the cutest thing you’ll probably see all day.

Sterling has been getting some fun one-on-one time with her dad, who recently appeared in an Oakley commercial with the little one to promote his Signature Series eyewear line. The football player can be seen reading a story to Sterling, who he calls his “no. 1 pick.”

“You are already perfect, and here’s some advice,” he read. “Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player.” Later, Patrick noted that this is Sterling’s first appearance in a commercial — and he’s already seeing her name in flashing lights. “She’s going to be the real star of the family,” he said, per PEOPLE.

The couple is expecting another bundle of joy in the not so distant future. Brittany and Patrick shared the exciting news in a May Instagram post, which featured the whole family gathered together and Sterling holding a little board which read: “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.”

We’re so excited to follow along as the Mahomes family expands!

We’ve got some great suggestions for toys at Costco that your kids will love.